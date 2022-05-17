Downward trend in Iran Covid deaths holding

The daily caseload was also 352 and included 68 hospitalizations.

Covid’s daily death toll in Iran has remained single-digit in the past few days. The daily number of the new infections has also been way lower than the days when the virus infected thousands and killing hundreds per day.

Iran’s nationwide vaccination campaign has been credited with the downward trend in recent weeks. People’s observance of the health protocols has also been attributed to the situation.

Nearly 150 million doses of vaccine have been administered to citizens over the past year. That accounts for 85 percent of the population who have received two doses of the vaccine.

Despite this, the secretary of Iran’s Covid Scientific Committee has earlier warned of new waves of the disease in the country.

Hamidreza Jamaati said reports from other countries about new strains of Covid are worrying. Jamaati added that many in Iran mistakenly think the Covid pandemic is over. He urged all Iranians to keep wearing masks in public places.