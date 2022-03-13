Sunday, March 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcareSelected

Downward trend in Covid deaths holds in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
The downward trend in Covid deaths in Iran is continuing. Iranian health Ministry figures on Sunday showed that the disease killed 118 people in the past 24 hours.

Saturday’s daily death toll was 120. The latest figures also showed 3,330 new Covid infections countrywide including 610 hospitalizations.

The total death toll from the virus in Iran now stands at 138,949.

Authorities say the sixth wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in Iran is now subsiding. They however urge people to remain vigilant and avoid easing health protocols.

The number of triple-vaxxed people in Iran has now crossed the 25 million mark. The total number of vaccine doses administered since the start of the inoculation campaign in the country is 144,800,754.

Meanwhile, the number of blue cities where things have almost returned to normal is 9 while 99 cities are still red, the highest level of risk from Covid.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 18

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks