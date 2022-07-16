Domestic vaccine to be used as booster shot for Covid: Iran health minister

“Based on scientific research and articles, Noora is one of the domestically-produced vaccines which have no side effects, and we hope it will be distributed in the country soon, especially now when we are going through the seventh peak of the coronavirus disease,” said Bahram Einollahi.

“We recommend people go to vaccination centers and get booster shots,” he said.

The minister touched upon the rise in the number of Covid deaths recently, adding infections and hospitalizations have been on the rise in recent weeks.

“Under the current circumstances, it is not unlikely for fatality figures to rise,” said the health minister.

“We are now two to three weeks into the seventh wave of the coronavirus disease as the death toll from coronavirus has risen to two-digit figures,” said the minister.

“With the completion of the vaccination program and compliance with health protocols, we hope to see a drop in the daily deaths from Covid,” he explained.

The Iranian Food and Drug Organization has issued the permit to use the Noora vaccine as a booster shot for other types of Covid vaccines