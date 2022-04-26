Director: Pasteur Institute Covid jab capacity at 5mn a month

Alireza Biglari says the institute has secured the authorization for administration of pastocovac jabs to children aged 2 and higher.

He says the vaccine is already being administered to over-5-year-olds and will be available for younger children if officials decide to roll out inoculation for the age group.

Biglari says pastocovac has showed high efficiency against Covid with little side effects.

“This vaccine has been jointly produced with Cuba’s Finlay Institute at Pateur Institute of Iran and is the first vaccine in the world that can be multivalent, which means, it is the first Covid-19 jab in the world that can counter several mutations [of the virus] at the same time,” he says.

The official says the institute has so far delivered more than 14 million doses of pastocovac to the Health Ministry and has almost 3 million doses in stock that are ready to delivery.