Deouty of IAEA Chief due in Tehran

Behrouz Kamalvandi said he and Aparo will pursue the negotiations recently held by

experts of the IAEA and those of the AEOI during the agency’s chief visit to Iran.

Kamalvandi noted that the safeguards and technical discussions will be line with the joint statement of the IAEA and the AEOI that was issued during Rafael Grossi’s visit.

In their statement, Iran and the IAEA said they reached an agreement to keep making efforts to resolve their technical disputes.

The two sides have differences over the agency’s claims that its inspectors have detected particles of enriched uranium in a number of purported undeclared sites inside Iran.

Tehran says the traces might have had external sources and that it has conducted no undeclared nuclear work whatsoever.