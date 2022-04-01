Death toll from Covid-19 hits new low in Iran

The new count, released by the ministry on Friday afternoon, showed 2,264 people had been diagnosed with the disease in the past day, pushing to total caseload to 7,164,484.

According to the figure, 315 people were hospitalized.

The new deaths also brought the total toll to 140,240 people.

The number of infection cases has witnessed a rise in the recent week as Iranian people are marking the Persian New Year with trips and family visits.

The health authorities have been pushing ahead with the countrywide inoculation campaign even during Nowruz holidays.

In the past 24 hours, 122,637 doses of vaccine have been administered, bringing the total count to 147,064,897.