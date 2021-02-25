Deal with IAEA in Line with Implementation of Parliament’s Law: Iran

A senior Iranian official says the government is determined to implement the parliament’s legislation aimed at lifting the sanctions imposed on the country.

Chief of Staff of the president’s office Mahmoud Vaezi said Tehran’s stopping the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol in line with the parliamentary legislation will definitely “not be pleasant” to parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He stressed that the JCPOA should serve Iran’s interests.

“In order for the JCPOA to get back on track, signatories to the deal need to comply with their commitments under the JCPOA, and the 1,600 sanctions imposed against the Iranian government and people during the four-year tenure of [former US President Donald] Trump should be lifted,” he added.

Vaezi then touched upon the IAEA’s new claim that there are undeclared materials at some of Iran’s nuclear sites.

“These issues have been discussed with the IAEA once in the past and the case is closed on that. These documents are related to the past. Nothing new has happened since the Islamic Republic of Iran began its talks with the IAEA,” he noted.