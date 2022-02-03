Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...
CultureCinemaNewsIFP Exclusive

Day Thee of Fajr Film Festival: A Summary

By Hedieh Lahiji
Avatar of Hedieh Lahiji
Hedieh Lahijihttps://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff/
Hedieh Lahiji is an Iranian journalist who mainly reports the latest developments in science and technology. Her work in the IFP is mainly focused on the coverage of Iranian knowledge-based companies and their scientific achievements.

More Articles

During the third day of Fajr Film Festival, underway in Tehran Milad Tower Complex, critics sat down to watch “Barf-e-Akhar” – Last Snow – directed by Amir Hossein Asgari and “Laye Haye Dorough” – Layers of Lie – directed by Ramin Sohrab as the first feature film, jointly produced by Iran and Finland.

 

So far, a number of critics believe Braf-e-Akhar is the best film screened this year and have commended the roles main actors, Amin Hayaei and Majid Salehi, played. 

The movie has been produced under harsh cold conditions of northern Iran and casts a different look at the routine life of a veterinarian. 

The third day also saw government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi visit the venue of the festival. During his visit he said films should naturally reflect the realities and priorities of a country, though he, speaking in the capacity of the representative of the government, called for promoting hope.

Nevertheless, he stressed that one cannot constrict artists and tell them they should go for a specific type of film that raises hopes. 

Meanwhile, the public relations’ office of the festival announced that, starting from Thursday, only photographers of official news agencies will be allowed to cover the red carpet arrivals and news briefings, seeing the surge in coronavirus cases in Tehran, which pushed the city back into the red alert covid status.

Previous articleIran: Continuation of Yemen war won’t benefit anyone

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks