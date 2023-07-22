Danish envoy to Tehran summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry over desecration of Quran

In the summoning session, the Director General of Western Europe Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned any defiling of Islamic sanctities anywhere in the world, stressing that the book burning in Europe is reminiscent of the dark era of ignorance and the mediaeval period, which is per se the biggest threat to the freedom of thought in the West.

Referring to the passiveness of European governments in the face of book burning, the Iranian official said silence toward such a heinous cultural crime has no result other than violence and encouragement and promotion of terrorism.

He underlined that Iran believes if the Danish government had acted responsibly and effectively vis-à-vis insulting Islamic sanctities, the world would not be witnessing such a sacrilegious act today.

The Danish ambassador, for his part, expressed regret over the insult to the Holy Quran, saying Denmark’s foreign minister clearly condemned the desecration of the Quran as a horrible act.

Jasper Vahr noted that disrespecting other religions is a shameful act and, therefore, the Danish government disassociates itself from such embarrassing provocations, which have no other purpose than to create division.