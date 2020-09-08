Daily Rise in Iran’s COVID-19 Cases at Highest Level in Two Weeks

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 391,112 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,302 new cases identified in the past 24 hours, a record-high since August 21.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 132 patients since Monday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 22,542.

So far, she added, 337,414 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,713 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,431,646 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Ardabil, Golestan, Markazi, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kermanshah, South Khorasan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Khuzestan provinces, she added.