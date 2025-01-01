IFP ExclusiveSelectedViews

Daily: Retaliation against Israel an 'opportunity' for Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Attack Israel

The Tehran-based principalist newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz has published an editorial emphasizing that Israel's continued threats against Iran present both a danger and an opportunity.

The article, published on Wednesday, asserts that Israel has effectively declared war on Iran, with repeated threats signaling a risk to Iran’s critical infrastructure if these threats are actualized.

The newspaper argues that retreating in the face of such threats would only exacerbate the danger.

Titled “Necessary Promise,” the editorial calls for a firm and serious response from Iran. It argues that Operation True Promise 3 is essential for altering Israel’s calculations, averting danger, and safeguarding Iran’s security and territorial integrity. It was referring to the two previous retaliatory military raids by Iran against Israel, dubbed True Promise 1 and 2.

The key issue, according to the editorial, is Israel’s perception of Iran’s power and resolve to confront the threats, adding not executing the operation could lead to heightened threats, while a broad and damaging operation could signal to Tel Aviv that Iran is ready for comprehensive confrontation.

Meanwhile, Hossein Taeb, a senior advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Faurd Corps (IRGC), has stated that Operation True Promise 3 will be executed at a time when it can achieve the most strategic impact and maximum effect, without revealing any date.

