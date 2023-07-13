Thursday, July 13, 2023
Iran daily: Govt. must revise ties with Russia after ‘betrayal’

By IFP Editorial Staff
An Iranian daily lashes out the government for what it describes as failure to show a befitting reaction to Russia’s “back-stabbing,” after Moscow supported a territorial claim by the United Arab Emirates to the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

In an editorial, the Jomhouri-e Eslami daily said the summoning of the Russian envoy to Iran was not sufficient.

“Foreign Ministry officials should not imagine that they can put an end to this story merely by summoning the Russian ambassador,” said the daily. “This will not be Russia’s last betrayal of the country.”

Days earlier, Russia and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council issued a statement at the end of a meeting in Moscow, challenging Iran’s ownership of its southern islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, to which the UAE lays territorial claims.

In response, Iran summoned the Russian ambassador and asked Moscow to correct its position.

The Iranian daily further called on the Iranian government to revise its ties with Russia in the face of the act of “betrayal.”

“We need to fundamentally revise relations with Russia so that we can dissuade the Russian statesmen from such acts of betrayal against the Iranian nation,” it added.

