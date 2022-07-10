Sunday, July 10, 2022
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Daily Covid death toll in Iran becomes double-digit

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The number of daily Covid deaths in Iran has become double-digit with figures released by the Iranian health ministry on Sunday showing 10 people had died of the virus in the past 24 hours. This is while the death toll on Saturday was 2.

The Sunday daily caseload was 2,375. They included 296 hospitalizations.

The latest deaths push to 141,439 the number of people who have died of Covid since the pandemic hit Iran some two years ago.

Currently, there are 4 red cities in Iran in terms of risk from the Coronavirus. The number of orange cities is increasing as well.

Authorities have urged all Iranians to get their booster shots of Covid vaccine quickly to prevent a full resurgence of the disease.

Latest figures show that the number of people willing to get their boosters is low.

This has made officials worried. They have warned that the current trend will lead to a new wave of the pandemic in Iran.

