Daily Covid death toll in Iran becomes double-digit

The Sunday daily caseload was 2,375. They included 296 hospitalizations.

The latest deaths push to 141,439 the number of people who have died of Covid since the pandemic hit Iran some two years ago.

Currently, there are 4 red cities in Iran in terms of risk from the Coronavirus. The number of orange cities is increasing as well.

Authorities have urged all Iranians to get their booster shots of Covid vaccine quickly to prevent a full resurgence of the disease.

Latest figures show that the number of people willing to get their boosters is low.

This has made officials worried. They have warned that the current trend will lead to a new wave of the pandemic in Iran.