Daily Covid caseload hits new low in Iran

That’s according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Sunday. The Saturday daily caseload was 1,887.

Meanwhile, the daily death toll on Sunday was 38. The fatalities push to 140,315 the total death toll in Iran since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Currently, 38 cities across Iran are marked red, the highest level of risk from the disease. The number of blue cities, where the situation is nearly normal, is 58. The rest of the cities are either orange or yellow.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and infections has been holding in recent days across Iran. That has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign, restrictions put in place by officials and people’s efforts to observe the health protocols.