Daily Covid-19 deaths in Iran rise to 168

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that 168 more people had lost their lives to the virus over the past 24 hours, taking the total official death toll to 133,886.

The ministry also said over 28,950 people had contracted the disease in the same period.

On Sunday, Iran reported 148 fatalities and over 25,800 infection cases.

The spread of a new variant of the coronavirus known as Omicron has pushed up the number of Iranian cities declared Covid-19 red zones to 247 with no blue (very low risk) cities left in the country.

The latest surge comes despite an accelerated vaccination campaign over the past months.

Nearly 138 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Iran so far with over 54,850,000 people fully vaccinated. Over 21,470,000 have received their booster shots.

According to health officials, 90% of the target population in Iran has received one dose, 80% two doses and 27% three doses of coronavirus vaccine.

They believe the current wave of the disease will reach its peak in two weeks, urging people to observe health protocols.