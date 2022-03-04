Iran Covid: Daily death toll, new infections on decline

According to the data released by the ministry of Friday, 6,470 new cases of infection with coronavirus have been recorded in the past day, which brings the total caseload to 7,080,217.

The figures showed 1,275 coronavirus-stricken people have been hospitalized over the past day.

The disease has claimed the lives of 137,593 patients in Iran since early 2020.

Iran has been grappling with a sixth wave of infections with coronavirus, triggered by the Omicron variant of the fast-spreading virus.

However, Masoud Mardani, who sits on the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce, said earlier this week that Omicron appeared to be on the decline in Iran.

The country is at the same time keeping up its vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

According to the new figures, 142,340,426 doses of vaccine — including domestically-developed vaccines and imported ones — have been administered countrywide.

As many as 23,647,756 people have received a third booster shot. Authorities are urging people to get the third shots as soon as possible.