Thursday, June 2, 2022
IFP ExclusiveSocietyIncidents

Cyber-attack knocks out Tehran municipality website and control cameras

By IFP Editorial Staff
Cyber Attack

Tehran’s municipality says its website on Thursday was hacked in a cyber-attack and some profane pictures appeared on it for several minutes.

Tasnim News Agency quoted the public relations office of the municipality’s IT center as saying that this cyberattack happened very quickly.

A hacking group claimed responsibility, saying that it targeted more than 5,000 control cameras of different bodies and organizations in Tehran and knocked out 150 websites and systems of Tehran’s municipality.

There are no details about this hacking group.

According to this report, the online service providers of Tehran’s municipality have been restricted for the time being so that the IT center’s technicians will check the systems.

The IT center of Tehran’s municipality is investigating the issue to take precautionary measures for the purpose of preserving the quality of services provided to citizens.

