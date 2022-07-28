Thursday, July 28, 2022
Covid on the rise in Iran: 42 killed, around 10k infected in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
Covid has killed 42 more people in Iran in the past 24 hours. That’s according to the health ministry figures released on Thursday.

The health ministry also said 9,456 people tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said figures show that 96 percent of Iranian have received one dose of Covid vaccine.

Einollahi added that 86 percent have got a second dose and 76 percent of the whole population have been vaccinated against Covid.

He also said in the US, which is the worst hit country by the Coronavirus, the figure is 60 percent.

The vaccination process in Iran has gained momentum again. So far, 153,083,151 doses have been administered.

Over 30 million people are triple-vaxxed in Iran.

