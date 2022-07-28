Covid on the rise in Iran: 42 killed, around 10k infected in 24 hours

The health ministry also said 9,456 people tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said figures show that 96 percent of Iranian have received one dose of Covid vaccine.

Einollahi added that 86 percent have got a second dose and 76 percent of the whole population have been vaccinated against Covid.

He also said in the US, which is the worst hit country by the Coronavirus, the figure is 60 percent.

The vaccination process in Iran has gained momentum again. So far, 153,083,151 doses have been administered.

Over 30 million people are triple-vaxxed in Iran.