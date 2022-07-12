Dormant for several months, pandemic shifting into higher gear in Iran

According to the official tally for Tuesday, at least 3,588 people were diagnosed with COVID-19, and 386 of them had to be hospitalized.

Seven patients also died of the disease during the past 24 hours.

Those figures were increasingly up from a couple of weeks ago when merely dozens of cases and no deaths were registered daily.

According to experts, the reemergence of the pandemic is due to the fact that the new subvariants of Omicron are resistant to vaccines and therefore highly contagious.

On Monday, Dr. Mehrdad Hagh Azali, a top infectious disease specialist and a member of Iran’s coronavirus taskforce committee, said the new subvariants, namely BA.4 and B.A5, were the leading cause of the new surge.

Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Dr. Kamal Heidari also said the subvariants had spread to Iran from the United States and Europe.

So far, 150,742,572 doses of different COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iran, including 28,013,941 third booster shots.

COVID-19 has killed 141,451 Iranians as of Tuesday, according to the Iranian Health Ministry. Over seven million people have also recovered.