Covid kills one person in Iran

The health ministry on Friday also logged 463 new cases of the disease in the past day including 83 hospitalizations.
The daily death toll of Covid has remained single-digit for some weeks in Iran. But no deaths happened on several days as per the health ministry figures.
Meanwhile, most cities in Iran are marked blue in terms of risk from Covid-19, which means things have returned to normal in those areas.
All this has prompted Iranian officials to lift mandatory mask requirements in open places across the country.
Under the new directive, people are however obliged to wear masks in closed public places, especially in public vehicles.