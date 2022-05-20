Friday, May 20, 2022
Covid kills 9 in past day in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The number of Covid deaths in Iran on Friday remained unchanged compared to Thursday with the Health Ministry figures showing 9 people to have died of the disease in the past 24 hours.

The daily caseload was 228 that included 47 hospitalizations over the time span.

Iran has managed to keep the daily death toll single-digit over the past few days. This is while the death toll on some days during the worst of the pandemic hit nearly 800 with tens of thousands of infections.

Authorities attribute the downward trend in Covid deaths and infections to people’s observance of the healthcare protocols and also a nationwide vaccination campaign that has resulted in the double inoculation of some 90 percent of the entire Iranian population of around 84 million people.

Iran now says it’s self-sufficient in Covid vaccine production and it’s ready to export jabs to foreign countries

