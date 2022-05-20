Covid kills 9 in past day in Iran

The daily caseload was 228 that included 47 hospitalizations over the time span.

Iran has managed to keep the daily death toll single-digit over the past few days. This is while the death toll on some days during the worst of the pandemic hit nearly 800 with tens of thousands of infections.

Authorities attribute the downward trend in Covid deaths and infections to people’s observance of the healthcare protocols and also a nationwide vaccination campaign that has resulted in the double inoculation of some 90 percent of the entire Iranian population of around 84 million people.

Iran now says it’s self-sufficient in Covid vaccine production and it’s ready to export jabs to foreign countries