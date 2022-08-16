Tuesday, August 16, 2022
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Covid kills 78 people in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Iranian health ministry figures on Tuesday showed that Covid had killed 78 more people in the country in the previous 24 hours.

The deaths push Covid fatalities in Iran since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic to 143,093.

According to the health ministry, the Tuesday caseload was 5,972 that included 1,113 hospitalizations.

Meanwhile an Iranian epidemiologist says the Omicron BA.5 subvariant of the Coronavirus has put the brakes on the weeks-long diminishing trend in Coronavirus cases in Iran, dashing hopes that the seventh wave of the disease is over.

Massoud Younesian said the daily caseloads in Iran surged due to the fast spread of subvariant, notoriously known as the master of disguise against vaccines.

