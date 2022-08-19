Covid kills 66 more people in Iran in 24 hours

The Thursday caseload was 4,527. Meanwhile, Friday’s death toll was 66, which is 4 fatalities up compared to the previous day.

Covid cases and deaths have increased in recent weeks. But authorities say this new wave of the pandemic will probably abate in the coming couple of days.

During the latest wave of the disease, the number never turned triple-digit.

This is while in the previous waves, as many as 800 people died daily of the Virus.

This can be attributed to the government’s rollout of a nationwide vaccination campaign that say over 150 million doses of vaccine administered to Iranians.

143, 288 people have died of Covid-19 since the outbreak of the disease in Iran in early 2020.