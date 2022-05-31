Covid kills 5 people in Iran a day after daily death toll hits record low

The tally also shows that 232 people have tested positive for the Coronavirus from Monday to Tuesday.

The daily death toll on Monday was 2, which is the lowest since the start of the pandemic in Iran over two years ago.

A downward trend in Covid deaths and infections has held for the past three weeks. Authorities attribute this to a nationwide vaccination campaign and also people’s observance of health protocols.

The number of Covid vaccine doses administered so far is inching toward the 150 million mark.

On Monday, the head of Iran’s scientific committee for Covid said that in the first three months after getting two shots of vaccine, people are 70 percent immune to the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus and its sub-strains and after six months, the immunity decreases to 50-60 percent.

He also said that’s why authorities are underlining the need for people to get their booster shots.