Covid kills 49 more people in Iran

Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed the daily death toll stood at 49 while 1,757 new cases were logged as of Friday. The caseload included 304 hospitalizations.

The Friday death toll was 36. The total death toll is now 140,577.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign across Iran is continuing, though more slowly compared to several months ago.

In the past 24 hours, 54,205 doses of vaccine have been given to people countrywide. The total number of doses so far administered stands at 147,673,092.

Meanwhile, 26,494,155 people are triple-vaxxed. Authorities are urging citizens to get their third dose, known as the booster shot