Covid kills 44 more people in Iran

The total death toll from the disease in Iran is now 140,451.

The Health Ministry figures also put the daily caseload of Covid at 4,428 including 494 hospitalizations.

There has been a downward trend in the Coronavirus deaths and infections in Iran in recent weeks.

Many Covid-related restrictions have been removed. Schools and universities have reopened. But the Iranian officials have urged people to observe health protocols to prevent a resurgence of the virus.

Over 30 cities across Iran are still marked red, which denotes the highest risk from the virus.

The downward trend in the Covid deaths and cases has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign in Iran that has seen more than 147 million doses of vaccine administered to people.