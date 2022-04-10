Covid kills 39 in Iran in 24 hours

The deaths show a nearly 20% decrease compared to Saturday’s tally which was 49.

Sunday’s fatalities pushed to 140,616 the Covid death toll in Iran since the onset of the pandemic.

The Health Ministry also said that the daily caseload on Sunday stood at 2,894 including 384 hospitalizations.

The downward trend in the Covid deaths and infections has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen over 140 million doses of vaccine administered to people since last year. Over 26 million people are triple-vaxxed.

However, the pace of the vaccination process has fallen compared to several months ago. This is perhaps due to reluctance on part of many people to get their third shots, also known as booster.

The issue is a source of concern for Iranian officials. They, particularly President Ebrahim Raisi, have time and again urged people to get the third dose as soon as possible. This, they say, will considerably reduce chances of a resurgence of Covid in Iran