Covid kills 31 more people in Iran

The daily caseload was 7,851.

The latest deaths push to 141,624 the total fatalities from the Coronavirus in Iran.

Until several days ago the daily death toll was single-digit and the trend held for many days.

On several days, the death toll was zero. This caused many people to relax Covid-related health protocols.

Now a number of cities are red countrywide in terms of risk from Covid. Authorities in Iran have repeatedly warned people that the Coronavirus pandemic is not over and that “we are not out of the woods” yet.

People in Iran have realized that the danger is real and they have rushed to vaccination places to get their booster shots of the Covid jab.

The vaccination centers are working extra hours to inoculate citizens and officials are urging them to get their boosters as soon as possible.