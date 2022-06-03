Covid kills 3 in Iran in 24 hours

The ministry also logged 171 new cases of the Coronavirus. The cases include 17 hospitalizations.

There are no red or orange cities in terms of risk from Covid. Red and orange are respectively the highest levels of danger. The numbers of yellow and blue cities are respectively 147 and 301. Blue areas are those where things have returned to normal.

On Thursday, the health ministry recorded no deaths from the Coronavirus for the first time in two years and a hundred days after the disease reached Iran.

Iranian officials including President Ebrahim Raisi have hailed the zero death toll as an achievement made under sanctions that, among others, targeted the country’s healthcare sector.