Sunday, May 22, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcareSelected

Covid kills 3 across Iran with 312 new infections

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The number of Covid deaths in Iran has dropped to 3. That’s according to figures released by the Health Ministry on Sunday.

Saturday’s death toll was 9. The number of new Covid infections on Sunday was 312. The new cases include 52 hospitalizations.

This is while the pace of a nationwide vaccination in Iran has slowed with over 149 million doses already administered to people.

The number of triple-vaxxed people is more than 27 million out of the population of about 85 million people.

There are some people who have received a fourth shot of Covid vaccine as well. But they are mostly the elderly. Authorities are urging all Iranians to get their next dose of the Covid jab, be it the third or fourth.

The downward trend in the Coronavirus deaths and infections has been attributed to the vaccination campaign and people’s strict adherence to health protocols during the peak of Covid’s 6th wave that killed hundreds daily countrywide.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks