Covid kills 3 across Iran with 312 new infections

Saturday’s death toll was 9. The number of new Covid infections on Sunday was 312. The new cases include 52 hospitalizations.

This is while the pace of a nationwide vaccination in Iran has slowed with over 149 million doses already administered to people.

The number of triple-vaxxed people is more than 27 million out of the population of about 85 million people.

There are some people who have received a fourth shot of Covid vaccine as well. But they are mostly the elderly. Authorities are urging all Iranians to get their next dose of the Covid jab, be it the third or fourth.

The downward trend in the Coronavirus deaths and infections has been attributed to the vaccination campaign and people’s strict adherence to health protocols during the peak of Covid’s 6th wave that killed hundreds daily countrywide.