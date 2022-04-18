Covid kills 25 people in iran as downward trend holds

The Health Ministry also recorded 2009 new cases of Covid countrywide. The new infections included 249 people who were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

So far, 140,854 people have died of the Coronavirus in Iran since the worldwide pandemic reached the country.

Iran has gone through six waves of the disease that involved different strains of Covid.

The last variant has been Omicron, which infected many people but its mortality rate was lower than other strains.

The virus killed as many as 800 people and infected tens of thousands daily in Iran during the worst of the pandemic.

The current downward trend in fatalities and cases has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen the injection of over 148 million doses of vaccine.

Nearly 27 million people are also triple-vaxxed. Iranian officials including President Ebrahim Raisi have warned people on numerous occasions against relating health protocols.