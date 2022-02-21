Covid kills 236 people in 24 hours in Iran

The latest deaths push to 135,276 the total number of people killed by Covid since the pandemic began two years ago.

Meanwhile, 19,110 new cases were logged that include 2,514 hospitalizations. The figures show that now 4,085 people are in ICU wards of hospitals countrywide.

The country began a nationwide vaccination campaign to contain the outbreak. Currently, more than 139 million doses of vaccine have been administered in the country. They include over 22 million triple-vaxxed people.

Meanwhile, 337 cities and towns are marked red in Iran now, which denotes the highest level of danger from Covid. There are no blue cities.