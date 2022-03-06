Covid kills 201 people in 24 hours in Iran

The latest deaths push to 137,948 the total number of people killed by Covid since the pandemic began two years ago.

Meanwhile, 5,586 new cases were logged that include 1,014 hospitalizations.

The daily caseload has overall dropped compared to several days ago.

Nearly 24 million people in Iran are triple-vaxxed while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country stands at over 142.8 million.

Many of the new cases of Covid in Iran are Omicron, the latest strain of the virus that is highly contagious.

Experts deny a popular belief that Omicron is not as deadly as the previous variants of the virus, urging people to be wary of strain.

Omicron also differs from other variants of Covid in that it also infects children in large numbers.

Now most Iranian cities are marked red and orange, which respectively denote the highest level of risk from the disease. A few cities are blue, the color of normality in terms of danger from Covid.