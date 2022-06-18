Covid kills 2 in Iran in 24 hours

The figures also showed that 74 people had tested positive for the virus in the last day.

The daily caseload was significantly low compared to previous days including yesterday when it was more than double that Saturday number, namely 160.

The daily fatalities in Iran have remained single-digit over the past couple of weeks. Iranian officials say this is a great achievement as the country managed to contain the Coronavirus pandemic while it was under harsh US sanctions.

The bans made it highly difficult for Iran to import vaccines and medicine to cure the disease and other illnesses.

The Iranian Health Ministry announced on Friday that there are no red zones in the country regarding the risk from the Coronavirus.