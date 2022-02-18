Friday, February 18, 2022
type here...
Featured NewsSocietyHealthcareIFP Exclusive

COVID kills 187 as Iran braces for Omicron peak in 2 weeks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Infections with COVID-19 have claimed 187 more lives in Iran over the past day, amid predictions by health officials that the Omicron wave of the coronavirus will reach the peak in two weeks.

According to the figures released by the Health Ministry on Friday, 19,317 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections so far to 6,913,427.

With the new death toll taken into account, the coronavirus has left 134,604 dead since it first emerged in the country in early 2020.

The figures showed 2,566 people have also been hospitalized due to the respiratory disease.

Iran has administered at least 138,883,311 doses of COVID vaccines. So far, 54,988,930 have received two doses and 21,945,172 third shots have been administered.

On Thursday, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi urged people to strictly observe the health protocols against the outbreak, warning that the country will reach the Omicron peak in two weeks.

The minister sounded the alarm at a rise in the number of severe cases of infection with Omicron among children.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks