COVID kills 187 as Iran braces for Omicron peak in 2 weeks

According to the figures released by the Health Ministry on Friday, 19,317 more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections so far to 6,913,427.

With the new death toll taken into account, the coronavirus has left 134,604 dead since it first emerged in the country in early 2020.

The figures showed 2,566 people have also been hospitalized due to the respiratory disease.

Iran has administered at least 138,883,311 doses of COVID vaccines. So far, 54,988,930 have received two doses and 21,945,172 third shots have been administered.

On Thursday, Health Minister Bahram Einollahi urged people to strictly observe the health protocols against the outbreak, warning that the country will reach the Omicron peak in two weeks.

The minister sounded the alarm at a rise in the number of severe cases of infection with Omicron among children.