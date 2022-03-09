Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Covid kills 173 more people in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
The daily Covid death toll in Iran on Wednesday jumped again compared to the previous day.

Health Ministry figures on Wednesday showed the disease killed 173 people in the past 24 hours. On Tuesday, the death toll was 144.

The latest deaths push the total fatalities from the disease to 138,433 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The daily caseload from Tuesday to Wednesday stood at 5,008 including 911 hospitalizations. Many of the new infections are Omicron, the last variant of Covid, which is said to be highly contagious.

This as the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues in Iran. The number of triple-vaxxed people in the country is 24,517,348. Over 143 million doses of vaccine have been given to people in the country so far.

Meanwhile148 cities across Iran are marked red, the highest level of risk from Covid. 196 cities are orange, 101 ones are yellow, and only 3 are blue, the last color denoting the lowest level of danger.

