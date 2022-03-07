Monday, March 7, 2022
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Covid kills 168 more people in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
The daily Covid death toll in Iran on Monday decreased compared to yesterday. Health Ministry figures showed that 168 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, the death toll was 201. The latest figure pushes the total fatalities from the disease 138,116 since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

The daily caseload from Sunday to Monday stood at 6,426 including 1,103 hospitalizations.

Many of the new infections are Omicron, the last variant of Covid, which is said to be highly contagious.

Meanwhile, the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues in Iran. The number of triple-vaxxed people in the country crossed the 24 million mark.

Over 143 million doses of vaccine have been given to people in the country so far.

Now 148 cities are red, with the highest risk of Covid, with 196 cities categorized as orange, 101 cities as red and 3 cities as blue, which means having the lowest risk.

