Covid kills 167 more people in Iran

Iranian Health Ministry figures on Tuesday showed 167 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the total fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 134.053.

Over the past day, 25,034 new Covid cases were also logged including 2,768 hospitalizations.

Until several weeks ago, most Iranian cities were marked blue, which denotes the lowest level of risk from Covid. Now there are no blue areas countrywide.

The surge in cases is blamed on Omicron, which is highly contagious though less fatal.

To tackle this, Iranian officials are urging citizens to get their third dose of vaccine, or the booster.

Over 21 million people have so far done so. But officials say all people must be triple-vaxxed. They say this will be instrumental in containing Omicron.