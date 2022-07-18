Covid kills 14 people in Iran in 24 hours

The daily caseload was 5,687.

The Coronavirus has so far killed 141,513 people in Iran since the onset of the pandemic some two years ago.

Iran’s health minister has warned a new wave of the Covid pandemic has started in the country.

Bahram Einollahi urged all people to get their booster shots of the Coronavirus vaccine.

So far, 151,319,792 shots of vaccine have been adiministered to people in Iran. Over 28,000,000 people are triple-vaxxed.

The health ministry has not given the number of those who have received their fourth shot.