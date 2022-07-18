Monday, July 18, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcare

Covid kills 14 people in Iran in 24 hours

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

Covid deaths and infections in Iran are soaring again. The Iranian health ministry on Monday put the daily death toll at 14 over the past 24 hours.

The daily caseload was 5,687.

The Coronavirus has so far killed 141,513 people in Iran since the onset of the pandemic some two years ago.

Iran’s health minister has warned a new wave of the Covid pandemic has started in the country.

Bahram Einollahi urged all people to get their booster shots of the Coronavirus vaccine.
So far, 151,319,792 shots of vaccine have been adiministered to people in Iran. Over 28,000,000 people are triple-vaxxed.

The health ministry has not given the number of those who have received their fourth shot.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks