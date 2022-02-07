Monday, February 7, 2022
Covid kills 104 more people in Iran, 15% up

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Health Ministry figures show that since Sunday, 104 people have died of Covid-19 countrywide.

Yesterday’s daily death toll was 85. The latest fatalities push to 132,934 the total death toll since the Covid pandemic started two years ago. 

Over the past 24 hours, 39,819 new Coronavirus cases were also logged in Iran. They include 2,706 hospitalizations. 

The jump in Covid deaths and infections is blamed on the new variant of the disease known as Omicron. The strain is highly contagious than other variants. 

The hike in the number of Covid deaths and infections comes as Iran is vaccinating citizens at a high speed. 

The number of third shots of vaccine administered so far is nearly 20 million in the country with vaccination centers working relentlessly to inoculate citizens. 

The total number doses injected stands at 135,705,646. 

Iran’s Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said Sunday in a tweet that the upward trend in Covid fatalities and cases shows Iran is in the middle of the sixth wave of the outbreak. 

Einollahi urged all citizens to observe health protocols including wearing masks. 

He also called on people to get their booster jabs. Most cities across Iran are now marked red or orange, which respectively denote the highest level of danger from Covid.

