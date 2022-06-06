Covid kills 1 person across Iran in 24 hours

This comes as the ministry put the number of Covid vaccine shots administered so far in Iran at 150,006,648.

Iranian officials describe the huge decline in the death and infection tally as a great achievement given that the country has contained the virus under the harshest ever sanctions unilaterally placed on Tehran by the US.

They also attribute the success to the nationwide vaccination drive as well as the people’s adherence to health protocols.

The other day, Iran’s president said his administration’s goal is to make sure that not a single person dies of Covid.

Ebrahim Raisi added that in the early days of his presidency, as many as 700 families lost their loved ones daily but he personally contacted foreign countries and ordered the government to put vaccination above any other priority.

During the harshest wave of the Coronavirus a few months ago, Iran recorded more than 50,000 infection cases daily.