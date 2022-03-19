Covid kill count keeps declining in Iran

The total death toll from Covid now stands at 139,550.

Meanwhile, 1,323 new Covid cases were recorded in Iran over the past 24 hours.

The Friday caseload was also 2,175 including 419 hospitalizations according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Iran has been able to contain the pandemic thorough rolling out a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen nearly 146 million doses of vaccine administered to people so far.

More than 25 million people have received their third dose of vaccine, which is known as the booster shot.

Iranian authorities have confirmed the decline in Covid cases and deaths but are urging people to continue observing health protocols to avert a resurgence of the deadly disease.