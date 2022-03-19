Saturday, March 19, 2022
Covid kill count keeps declining in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran
Covid deaths and infections keep declining in Iran. Iranian Health Ministry figures on Saturday showed that Covid has killed 72 people in the past 24 hours, which is 19 fatalities down compared to Friday.

The total death toll from Covid now stands at 139,550.

Meanwhile, 1,323 new Covid cases were recorded in Iran over the past 24 hours.

The Friday caseload was also 2,175 including 419 hospitalizations according to figures released by the Health Ministry.

Iran has been able to contain the pandemic thorough rolling out a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen nearly 146 million doses of vaccine administered to people so far.

More than 25 million people have received their third dose of vaccine, which is known as the booster shot.

Iranian authorities have confirmed the decline in Covid cases and deaths but are urging people to continue observing health protocols to avert a resurgence of the deadly disease.

