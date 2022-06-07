7 people die of Covid in Iran

The total Covid fatalities in Iran now stand at 141,339. The Tuesday death toll jumped 7 fold compared to Yesterday’s fatalities.

On Monday, only 1 person died from the virus in all of Iran.

But Tuesday’s death toll still is single-digit and shows the downward trend in Coronavirus deaths are holding in Iran.

The Tuesday figures also showed that 139 people had tested positive for Covid in the past 24 hours.

Officials in Iran are optimistic about the trend with a top virology expert saying the country is doing fine in terms of containing the Covid pandemic.

Alireza Naji however noted that Iranians need to get their boosters to prevent a resurgence of the Coronavirus.

Over 85 percent of the Iranian people have received two doses of vaccine. But the majority of them have yet to get a third dose of the jab.

This is while authorities have made it mandatory for all those over the age of 70 to get their fourth shot.