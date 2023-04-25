Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Covid in Iran: 19 dead, over 300 infections

By IFP Media Wire
COVID in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry figures on Tuesday showed that more than 320 people had tested positive for the Coronavirus over the past 24 hours. The deadly disease has also killed 19 patients during the period.

“A sum of 326 new patients infected with COVID-19 have been identified in the country based on confirmed diagnosis criteria during the past 24 hours,” the Iranian Health Ministry’s Public Relations Center said on Tuesday, and added, “189 patients have been hospitalized during the same time span.”

It further announced that the total number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 7,607,403.

“Unfortunately, 19 patients have lost their lives in the past 24 hours, increasing the number of the dead to 146,041,” the ministry noted.

It expressed satisfaction that 7,357,076 coronavirus patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals so far.

The center went on to say that 677 cases infected with COVID-19 are in critical conditions.

It added that 56,317,968 coronavirus diagnosis tests have so far been carried out across the country.

The health ministry public relations warned that 4 cities are red, 39 cities are orange, 235 cities are yellow, and 170 cities are blue.

