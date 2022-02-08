Tuesday, February 8, 2022
SocietyHealthcare

Covid fatalities soaring in Iran; 114 deaths

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Health Ministry figures show that since Monday, 114 people have died of Covid-19 across the country. Yesterday’s daily death toll was 104.

The latest fatalities push to 133,048 the total death toll since the Covid pandemic started two years ago. 

Over the past 24 hours, 38,757 new Coronavirus cases were also logged in Iran including 2,744 hospitalizations. 

The jump in Covid deaths and infections is blamed on the Omicron strain of the disease. The variant is highly contagious than others. Iranian medical authorities say it has some sub-variants as well and, as a result, Iran is facing an uphill task brining it under control. The rise in the number of Covid deaths and infections comes as Iran is vaccinating citizens at a high speed. 

The number of third shots of vaccine administered so far has crossed the 20 million mark in the country. 

The total number doses injected stands at 136,080,644. The vaccination of 5 to 9-year-old children started on Tuesday. 

Most cities across Iran are now marked red or orange, which respectively denote the highest level of danger from Covid. 

The number of blue cities is single digit now.

