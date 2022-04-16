Iran Covid: Downward trend holding; 23 killed

As per the figures released on Saturday, 1,015 new infections were logged that included 195 hospitalizations.

This is while the number of red citizens where people face the highest level of risk from the Coronavirus has increased in Iran.

The Health Ministry said 55 Iranian cities and towns are now marked red while the number of blue cities is 35. The blue cities are those with the lowest level of threat from Covid.

The downward trend in Covid fatalities and cases in Iran has been attributed to a nationwide vaccination drive that has resulted in the inoculation of most people in the country.

So far, 148,217,986 doses of vaccine have been given to people in the country. In the past 24 hours alone, 46,294 doses were administered countrywide.