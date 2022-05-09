Monday, May 9, 2022
Covid downward trend holding in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
COVID in Iran

The downward trend in Covid deaths and infections is holding in Iran. The Monday tally of the Iranian Health Ministry showed that 12 people died of the virus in the past 24 hours. The total death toll from Covid is 141,189.

The daily caseload was 570 as per the tally. The new Covid infections included 91 hospitalizations.

On Saturday and Friday, the death toll became single-digit, standing at 7.

Officials in Iran attribute this to a nationwide vaccination process that has seen the double-inoculation of over 85 percent of the country’s population of 85 million.

The authorities say thanks to the vaccination process, many cities have no deaths.

They are however warning Iranians to not relax health protocols so “we will not witness a resurgence of the Coronavirus pandemic”.

Nearly 30 million people are triple-vaxxed in the country.

Authorities say people over the age of 70 and also healthcare personnel must get their fourth shot of vaccine.

