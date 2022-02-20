COVID deaths on rise in Iran as Omicron sends more people to hospitals

The figures released by the Health Ministry on Sunday showed 242 people had lost their lives to the infectious disease over the past 24 hours, up from 191 a day earlier, pushing the total number of deaths to 135,040.

In the past day, 16,967 cases of infection were detected countrywide, with 2,315 hospitalizations.

With the latest tally, 6,942,452 people have so far contracted the respiratory disease since the coronavirus first showed up in Iran in early 2020.

Meanwhile, a total of 139,467,054 doses of vaccine have been administered in the country, with officials increasingly urging the public to take inoculation seriously.

Officials say many of the hospitalized patients are those who have failed to receive a vaccine, including children.

Across Iran, 337 cities have been classified as ‘red’ in the country’s four-tier, color-coded coronavirus map in the face of Omicron’s sweeping spread. There are 64 ‘orange’ cities, 47 yellow ones, and no ‘blue’ zone.