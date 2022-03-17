Thursday, March 17, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSocietyHealthcareSelected

Covid deaths keep declining in Iran

By IFP Editorial Staff
The number of Covid deaths keeps declining in Iran. Latest Iranian Health Ministry figures show that 98 people died from the disease from Wednesday to Thursday.

This is while the Wednesday daily death toll was 109.

The daily caseload on Thursday was 2,580 including 512 hospitalizations.

The vaccination campaign is also continuing in Iran. Now the number of people who have received three doses of Covid vaccine stands at 25,562,931.

Meanwhile, 145,726,159 doses of vaccine have been administered since the inoculation process began.

Authorities have urged all Iranians to observe the health protocols during the Nowruz holidays to avoid a new wave of Covid.

The number of blue cities in Iran is 9 while over 100 ones are red. Blue denotes the lowest risk from Covid and red the highest. The disease has so far killed 139,387 people in Iran.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 22

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks