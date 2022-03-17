Covid deaths keep declining in Iran

This is while the Wednesday daily death toll was 109.

The daily caseload on Thursday was 2,580 including 512 hospitalizations.

The vaccination campaign is also continuing in Iran. Now the number of people who have received three doses of Covid vaccine stands at 25,562,931.

Meanwhile, 145,726,159 doses of vaccine have been administered since the inoculation process began.

Authorities have urged all Iranians to observe the health protocols during the Nowruz holidays to avoid a new wave of Covid.

The number of blue cities in Iran is 9 while over 100 ones are red. Blue denotes the lowest risk from Covid and red the highest. The disease has so far killed 139,387 people in Iran.