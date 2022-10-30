COVID deaths in Iran again at zero: Official data

Daily figures released by Iran’s health ministry on Sunday showed that no one had died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the first time since the seventh wave of the pandemic started in the country months earlier.

At the peak of the pandemic in Iran last year, nearly 800 people would die of the disease every day. A general vaccination campaign, and observance of health protocols by people particularly wearing face masks, successfully reversed the grim trajectory.

Also on Sunday, only 73 new cases of the disease were detected, according to the figures. Forty people had to be hospitalized.

Overall, 144,571 people have died of COVID-19 or related health complications in Iran since early 2020, when the pandemic began.

A total of 154,972,801 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iran since inoculation became available in the country.

Meanwhile, seasonal flu cases are reportedly on the rise in Iran, and health officials have recommended that citizens receive flu shots at the earliest.